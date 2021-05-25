Morning Forecast – Tuesday, May 25th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/25/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It’s going to be another warm day ahead for the ArkLaMiss has highs top into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Later this afternoon and evening a few spotty showers could be possible. Coverage will be limited and not everyone will see rain. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Conditions look to stay dry overnight tonight. Low temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: A shortwave (also known as a small disturbance) will bring a little bit more lift for isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop for Wednesday late afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected, but some thunderstorms could bring periods of heavy rain and some breezy winds. Highs will be staying warm in the upper 80s.

For the rest of the work week, we will see these small disturbances move through, bringing spotty to isolated activity. Highs will stay very warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Heading into the weekend, we could see a bit of a stronger system develop and bring a bit more scattered shower and thunderstorm activity. As of right now, we are not expecting severe weather and the timing for storms is still to be determined. With the long weekend approaching and many making plans, we will be watching this over the next few days. High temperatures will stay warm in the middle and upper 80s with lows at night in the lower to middle 60s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

