WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/24/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Rain and storm chances will return this afternoon as a warm front and upper level disturbance push through our area. There is a limited threat that a storm or two may become strong or severe. A damaging wind gust and some small hail look to be the primary concerns, but as always an brief tornado can’t be completely ruled out. Not to mention to that the potential for some flooding may be possible with some forecast models showing possible 2-3 inches or rainfall with some locally higher totals over the next couple of days. Areal flood watches remain in place until 7 AM on Thursday morning.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Tuesday – Early Wednesday

Areal Flood Watch (as of 5 AM 5/24) until 7 AM Thursday Morning

As far as temperatures are concerned, we should be warm in the lower to middle 80s.

TONIGHT: A few lingering storms may be possible, especially as we head into early Wednesday morning. Lows will be warm in the lower 70s with winds breezy at 10-20 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, keeping scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Very similar with to Tuesday, we could see an isolated strong or severe thunderstorm where a damaging wind gust and small hail could be possible. Most of the ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 marginal risk. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook: Wednesday – Early Thursday

The last of the rain should wrap up early Thursday morning, leaving us to clear up and dry out from Thursday afternoon into the long weekend. Expect to see more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s starting Saturday.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

