WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Today will start off on the sunny and cool side with temperatures in the lower 60’s. It will stay mostly sunny throughout the day with a few clouds moving in this afternoon. A pop up stray shower may be possible in the northeastern sections of the viewing area but overall rain chances will remain low. Tonight will be partly cloudy as well as tomorrow. A few pop up showers will also be possible for wednesay but scattered activity is not expected and not everyone will pick up rain.

The week will end rainless with plenty of sunshine for the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be warming up. Next week rain chances slowly increase starting on Memorial Day through the mid-part of next week.

Meteorologist – Chase Ward