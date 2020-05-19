Morning Forecast – Tuesday, May 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/19/20)

TODAY: It will be another warm one with high temperatures ranging anywhere from the upper 70s up to the northeast all the way into the upper 80s towards the southwest as cloud cover will increase throughout the day. Later this afternoon, a stationary front will position itself over the Southern ArkLaMiss, and with daytime heating, some isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop by the early evening. Some of these storms could have the potential to become strong or severe with damaging winds, hail, and as always, a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. The southern third of the ArkLaMiss is under a marginal risk (1/5). Be sure to stay weather aware.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1: Marginal Risk

TONIGHT: Lows will settle back into the middle 60s overnight with winds light from the Northeast. A few showers and thunderstorms will linger not only for tonight but into early Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: As mentioned, a few showers and thunderstorms will be leftover by the time we transition into Wednesday. This activity could continue into the early to late afternoon before the stationary front lifts north as a warm front.

Winds will return out of the south as this occurs heading into Thursday, and a few light showers could develop across our Southern Arkansas counties. Clouds will linger while temperatures will see a small, but gradual warm up into the middle to upper 80s by the end of the week and the upcoming weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX