Morning Forecast – Tuesday, May 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/18/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday everyone! Round two of showers and storms will be back starting late this morning into the afternoon. There is an isolated risk for a few strong or severe thunderstorms where winds looks to be the primary concern. There could be some periods of heavy rainfall for some areas, so be extra cautious, especially while on the roads. Highs will be warm in the lower 80s with winds breezy out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Expect showers and thunderstorms to stay overnight into early Wednesday morning. The heaviest rainfall looks to accumulate across our Wester Counties and Parishes. Lows will stay mild in the upper 60s with winds out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers and storms will stay through Wednesday and Thursday. The heaviest rainfall will accumulate across out western counties and parishes. Flash Flood Watches have been issued for those areas until Thursday morning at 7 AM. These areas could see rainfall totals anywhere from 2-5 inches of rain or even 6 inches locally.

The last of the rain looks to be wrapping up sometime Friday mid-afternoon, leaving the rest of the day and into the weekend to dry out. By the weekend, the heat will be turning up! Expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

