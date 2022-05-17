WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/17/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It is another slightly comfortable and mild start this morning as most areas across the ArkLaMiss wake up into the 60s. Winds today will return back out of the east and southeast this afternoon, allowing our highs to warm back into the lower 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a very slim chance for a spotty shower or two.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight with winds light from the southeast. Lows will settle near 71.

LOOKING AHEAD: An upper level ridge will build in starting tomorrow. This will keep us dry through the rest of the work week and will keep our temperatures very warm to hot. Expect most of our highs to range from the lower to middle 90s with lows at night staying warm in the lower end of the 70s. Skies should stay partly cloudy.

By the weekend, a possible cold front will approach and could introduce some isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorm chances back into the forecast. No severe weather is expected at this time. Rain cooled air and winds returning back out of the north and northeast may allow for a bit of a cooldown for the weekend and start of the new work week. Highs (so far) could settle back into the 80s while lows at night fall into the 60s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

