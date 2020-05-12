Morning Forecast – Tuesday, May 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/12/20)

TODAY: The first half of the day will be nice and quiet, although cloud cover will slowly increase through the afternoon. High temperatures will return to around average in the lower 80s with breezy conditions out of the south at 10-15 mph. Just outside of our area, a few showers just brush outside of our viewing area, but a few will sneak in by later this evening.

TONIGHT: Just outside of our area, a few showers just brush our viewing area, but a few will sneak in by later this evening and overnight. Coverage will not be widespread, so not everyone will see rainfall. Lows will settle nice and mild into the lower 60s with winds continuing out of the south and southeast. Showers should wrap up sometime Wednesday mid-morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday afternoon will be quiet as highs continue to stay warm in the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Expect another round of showers to develop by Wednesday evening that could last into early Thursday morning. This pattern of on and off rainfall will continue for at least the next few days.

By the time we reach Friday and the upcoming weekend, a slower moving system will arrive. This could be quite a bit of rainfall that could possibly bring a bit of some minor flooding. However, this is still days out and anything can change.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX