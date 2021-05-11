Morning Forecast – Tuesday, May 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/11/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! We are waking up to scattered showers and storms this morning. We do expect more widespread activity to arrive later this afternoon with a few storms possibly becoming briefly strong or severe. The threat for severe weather looks to be mostly for North Louisiana, but I recommend South Arkansas staying weather aware today too. Brief damaging winds and hail look to be the primary concerns, but an isolated chance for a tornado can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s

SPC DAY 1 OUTLOOK: TUESDAY – EARLY WEDNESDAY

TONIGHT: A few showers and storms will linger into the overnight hours. Lows will cool back into the upper 50s with winds staying out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Some showers will linger into early Wednesday, but conditions will begin to dry out starting in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 60s under cloudy skies. Eventually, clouds will start to break down as we head into Thursday morning, and sunshine will return. Temperatures will also warm up into the lower 70s for highs.

We do expect to stay dry for the rest of the work week. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs warm in the 70s. For the weekend, conditions will continue to stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm up a bit more and top into the lower 80s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

