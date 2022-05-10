WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/10/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It will pretty much be a lather, rinse, repeat day. Our morning will start off with warm, muggy conditions with temperatures in the lower 70s under cloudy skies. Through the afternoon, cloud cover will decrease, allowing sunshine to return while highs warm back into the lower 90s. Heat index values could make it feel more like the upper 90s and lower triple digits. Heat safety will be a must if you plan to be outdoors; stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, limit time outdoors if you can, and look before you lock.

TONIGHT: Same song, same verse. Southerly flow will persist, filtering in low level moisture for cloud cover to return overnight. Look for lows in the lower end of the 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: There will not be much of a difference for Wednesday as we start off the morning cloudy with more sunshine on the way for the afternoon. Highs will stay very warm in the lower to middle 90s. This upper level ridge will continue to have domain over our weather pattern over the next couple of afternoons.

As work towards the end of the work week, our ridge will start to be “pinched” by an upper level low to the west and a closed off low to the east. Both will work to weaken our ridge and allow for a few possible rain chances to return as early as Thursday. More isolated activity could be possible by Friday into Saturday. No severe is expected. The rain could do a bit of a favor and “cool” our temperatures, but it will not be by much. Highs by the weekend will settle into the lower 90s and maybe the upper 80s while lows fall a bit into the middle and upper 60s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX