Morning Forecast – Tuesday, March 9th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/09/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Today is going to be another pleasant and warm day with high temperatures near 75 under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be slightly breezy at times out of the south at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight tonight while lows fall back into the middle and upper 50s. Winds will stay out of the south at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures warm in the upper 70s. There could be a small chance for a stray shower or two for the late afternoon, but coverage will be minimal and only a few folks could see precipitation.

Both Thursday and Friday will be warm and cloudy with highs in the lower 80s with another chance for a stray shower on Friday.

For the weekend, we are watching an area of low pressure aloft that could bring our next chance for showers and thunderstorms by Sunday. This system as of right now could bring the potential for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has put a good chunk of our western counties and parishes under a 15% chance (which is equivalent to a slight risk or level 2 risk on the severe weather scale when the event is more than 3 days out). This is definitely a system we will be watching closely in the coming days. We will have a better understanding of what we could see then.

