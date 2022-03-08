West Monroe, LA – (03/08/22)

Much cooler temperatures to start today with a limited warm-up expected through the day. Highs are expected in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overcast skies will remain as scattered to widespread showers enter the area later this afternoon. Rain chances are up to 70% with possibility for heavy downpours and a spotty storm.

Rain will remain through portions of the evening, if you have plans. Grab the umbrella and coat on the way out the door this morning. Lows will fall into the 30s and lower 40s tonight as rain chances remain at about 30%.

Rain should subside late tonight and allow for some clearing into Wednesday. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than what we will see today.

