Morning Forecast – Tuesday, March 3rd

TODAY: It will be rather quiet this afternoon with high temperatures topping in the lower 70s with a few isolated to scattered showers. As the cold front sweeps across the area, it may interact with a few impulses aloft, producing a few thunderstorms. The instability may be enough to produce strong, damaging winds and some small size hail. There is a low end marginal risk for severe weather for this afternoon.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1: Marginal Risk

TONIGHT: Shower and thunderstorm activity will pick up by later this evening as low temperatures will cool back slightly into the middle to upper 50s. The cold front will stall along the coast of Louisiana later tonight, as a low pressure system approaches from the east. This will provide an increase in moisture and instability for south Louisiana and maybe southern portions of the ArkLaMiss.

LOOKING AHEAD: Heading into Wednesday, widespread rain and thunderstorm activity will continue across the ArkLaMiss. Our southernmost parishes have been issued under a slight risk for Wednesday. These areas will have a great chance to see stronger thunderstorms with strong winds and small hail. The chance for tornadoes is very very low, but it cannot be completely ruled out.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2: Slight Risk

Thunderstorm potential will decrease as we head into late Wednesday and early Thursday, but rainfall will stick around. The rain will begin to diminish slowly through Thursday morning and into the early afternoon. Highs will be slightly cooler in the lower 60s for both Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions will dry out heading into Friday and the weekend as highs will slowly warm back into the middle to upper 60s.

