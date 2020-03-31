Morning Forecast – Tuesday, March 31st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/31/20)

TODAY: Although we continue to see showers and a few thunderstorms this morning, conditions will begin to improve by later this afternoon. Cloud cover will slowly begin to break down, allowing for some peaks of sunshine. With any cold front that passes over, highs will be slightly cooler in the upper 60s with breezy winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Conditions will be rather quiet this evening. Lows will be on the cool side overnight as they settle into the upper 40s with mostly clear skies. Winds will be generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: An area of high pressure will build in to our west, which will keep our skies mostly sunny through the day on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to warm back into the lower 70s with winds light from varying directions. As high pressure moves off towards the east Wednesday evening, cloud cover will begin to filter back in.

Thursday will be another warm day with temperatures getting back up into the 70s with partly cloudy skies. This nice weather pattern will not stay for very long, for rain chances will be returning by Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Have a great Tuesday! Stay safe.

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX