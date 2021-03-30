Morning Forecast – Tuesday, March 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/30/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Cloud cover will steadily increase through most of the day ahead. We’ll start off with a few isolated to scattered showers for the first half of our day before more thunderstorm activity arrives by the late afternoon and early evening. Highs for today will be warm in the upper 70s.

SPC DAY 1 OUTLOOK: TUESDAY – EARLY WEDNESDAY

SPC DAY 2 OUTLOOK: WEDNESDAY – EARLY THURSDAY

TONIGHT: Overnight, our next cold front will move through and bring more showers and thunderstorms. Some will have a chance to become briefly strong or severe with damaging winds being the main concern with maybe some small hail. A chance for a brief tornado can’t be completely ruled out, but it is not looking like a big concern at this time.

LOOKING AHEAD: The cold front will exit by the late morning, but we will continue to see left showers behind the front for the afternoon. Everything should wrap up by Wednesday evening. Highs will also be slightly cooler in the upper 60s.

Starting Thursday, our weather will hit a dry and cool stretch. More sunshine will return with only a few clouds returning from time to time. This will last through the weekend. You can expect highs will range from the 60s to the 70s. Our next chance for rain will come on next Monday with highs warming back into the upper 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

