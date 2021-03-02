Morning Forecast – Tuesday, March 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/02/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! We will have to keep the rain gear handy for the early half of our day as light, scattered shower activity continues across the ArkLaMiss. We will begin to see conditions dry out by the late afternoon as high temperatures will stay quite cool in the upper 40s. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: As high pressure to our west starts to build in, it will assist in breaking down cloud cover. Expect lows overnight to be cold in the lower 30s with generally calm winds.

LOOKING AHEAD: With high pressure in place, we will see much drier and pleasant weather for our Wednesday. Temperatures will also rebound quite nicely into the lower 60s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will look very similar with highs a bit warmer in the upper 60s under sunny skies.

We are still on track to see a few scattered showers return for Friday. Highs will stay in the lower 60s. By the weekend, conditions will dry out once again. Skies will be partly cloudy as temperatures maintain themselves in the 60s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX