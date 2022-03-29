WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/29/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! A warm front continues to lift of the north, directing our winds out of the south. This will not only advect some warm air but also continue to stream moisture into our area. We expect a more cloudy day for today with humid conditions and highs in the lower 80s. Despite the moisture, no rain chances are anticipated for the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay cloudy overnight as lows settle into the middle and upper 60s. Winds out of the south will be a bit more breezy at 10-20 mph. We put a chance for a spotty shower for early Wednesday morning, but we do expect most of the activity to arrive by Wednesday late morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: A cold front will approach by Wednesday, bringing showers and storms. Some storms will have the potential to be strong or severe. The Northwest ArkLaMiss has been issued under a level 3 enhanced risk while the remainder of the ArkLaMiss has been issued under a level 4 moderate risk. Damaging winds and the chance for a tornado or two look to be the main concerns but some small hail and heavy rainfall will also be possible.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook: Wednesday – Early Thursday

Most of these storms should arrive around 9-10 AM in the morning for our western counties and parishes. Storms will continue to track across the ArkLaMiss through most of the afternoon, so be sure to have different ways of receiving weather updates. The last of the rain should exit sometime by 6 PM Wednesday evening.

Conditions will dry out and cool down just a bit for both Thursday and Friday. Highs will dip back into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies while lows at night will cool into the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will rebound back into the upper 70s this weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

