Morning Forecast – Tuesday, March 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/24/20)

TODAY: Temperatures this afternoon are expected to be warmer than they were yesterday, topping into the lower 80s. A cold front will sweep across the ArkLaMiss later this afternoon and in the process, a few isolated showers and a few thunderstorms could develop out ahead of the front. We are NOT expecting a threat for severe weather and not everyone will be impacted this afternoon.

TONIGHT: By later this evening, showers and thunderstorms will begin to dissipate quite quickly. With any cold front, a round of cooler air will move in tonight, keeping our lows in the middle to upper 50s with winds light from varying directions. At the same time, cloud cover will slowly begin to break down, paving the way for a much more sunny day on Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will stay warm in the upper 70s and lower 80s for Wednesday. High pressure will take control and clear up our skies and continue to bring our winds out of the south, which will keep our high temperatures warm in the 80s for the rest of the week.

By the weekend, our next weather system will arrive with a cold front in tow. This will increase our chances for rain once again, and it will bring a slight cool down. Expect highs for the weekend in the upper to lower 70s and this trend is expected to carry over into early next week.

