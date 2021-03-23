Morning Forecast – Tuesday, March 23rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/23/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Showers and storms will return and are currently sweeping through the ArkLaMiss this morning. We can expect activity to continue into the first half of the afternoon with an isolated threat for severe weather possible across some of our southeastern most parishes. Brief damaging winds, small hail, and an isolated chance for a tornado could be possible. Highs for this afternoon will be warm in the upper 70s. Showers will wrap up sometime around 4-5 pm later today.

SPC DAY 1 OUTLOOK: MARGINAL RISK

TONIGHT: Conditions look to be rather quiet with a few clouds overhead with lows in the upper 50s. Winds will also back off and stay light out of the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Wednesday, the early half of our day will start off calm. Cloud cover will build back in through the afternoon while high temperatures for the day top out into the upper 70s. By the evening, a stalled boundary to our south will lift northward, bringing the chance for more showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk (level 2) for most of the Northeastern ArkLaMiss while the rest of us are issued under a marginal (level 1) risk.

SPC DAY 2 OUTLOOK: SLIGHT RISK

Our threat for severe weather will increase on Thursday. An enhanced risk (level 3) has been issued for most of the Central and Eastern ArkLaMiss while the Western ArkLaMiss is under a slight risk (level 2). All weather types will be possible including damaging winds, hail, and a chance for tornadoes. We are still 3 days out and the forecast is bound to change, but we will monitor this system in the coming days.

SPC DAY 3 OUTLOOK: ENHANCED RISK

Conditions will dry out by late Thursday into Friday. Sunshine will return as highs stay warm in the 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!

