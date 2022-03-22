WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/22/22)

TODAY: The main focus for today are showers and storms with the potential for strong to severe weather. Everyone across the entire ArkLaMiss will have the chance to see damaging winds, hail, a tornado or two and the chance for flooding. Our far southeastern parishes remain under the level 4 moderate risk with the rest of us under either a level 3 enhanced risk, a level 2 slight risk, and a level 1 marginal risk. Be sure you have different ways to receive weather information and updates throughout the day today.

STORM PREDICTION CENTER DAY 1 OUTLOOK: TUESDAY – EARLY WEDNESDAY

Have a severe weather plan in place for you and your family. Make sure all devices are charged in case of power outages and stay indoors and off the roads if possible.

TONIGHT: The rain will finally exit by this evening. Skies will clear while winds return out of the west at 5-15 mph. Lows will be cool in the middle 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday and the rest of the work week will be quiet and drier. Sunshine will be back with maybe a few light clouds. Highs will range anywhere from the 60s to the 70s while lows at night cool into the 40s.