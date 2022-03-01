WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/01/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! We are expecting it to another nice day here in the ArkLaMiss. Highs this afternoon will be warmer than yesterday in the upper 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A bit of an upper level trough will be responsible for scattered high clouds for today, but it will weaken before reaching our area as it will get trapped underneath an upper level ridge. No rain chances are expected for today. Winds will stay out of the southwest.

TONIGHT: Skies will clear through the overnight hours while winds stay calm out of the southwest. Lows will dip back into the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The surface high pressure system will continue to move eastward through the day tomorrow, which will continue to keep us dry with mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay out of the southwest and help to aid in our continuing warming trend we will see for the next several days. Highs for Wednesday will settle into the lower 70s.

Expect to climb the temperature ladder back into upper 70s and lower 80s by the later half of this week and into the weekend. A chance for isolated showers and storms may be back for late Saturday and late Sunday out ahead of our next cold front set to arrive on Monday. No severe weather is anticipated.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX