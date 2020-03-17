Morning Forecast – Tuesday, March 17th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/17/20)

TODAY: Temperatures this afternoon will be warmer in the lower to middle 70s under mostly cloudy conditions. Later today, a few showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will develop, but most of this activity will be for our southern parishes and for those who live south of Interstate 20. No severe weather is anticipated.

TONIGHT: Overnight, a few spotty showers may stick around, but conditions will be much more quiet. Cloud cover will stick around, which will keep our lows mild in the lower 60s with winds light from the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday looks to be fairly similar with another round of isolated showers and highs staying warm in the lower 80s. A few isolated showers can’t be completely ruled out, but it should be a rather nice day ahead.

For Thursday, our next weather system will arrive, which could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms back to the area. For Thursday, there could be a chance a few thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Right now, the SPC has the northwest ArkLaMiss under a slight risk (2/5) and a few of us in a marginal risk (1/5). We will continue to monitor this closely.

Storm Prediction Center Day 3: Slight Risk

Friday could be a very similar set up, but as of right now, nothing has been issued for the ArkLaMiss.

Have a great Tuesday and St. Patrick’s Day!

