Morning Forecast – Tuesday, March 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/16/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday everyone! A few showers and thunderstorms did develop earlier this morning, and we can expect more on the way for this afternoon. All of these will be developing along our stalled frontal boundary that will lift to the north as a warm front throughout the day. There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for the entire ArkLaMiss with some gusty winds and small hail possible. These storms will most likely be brief and very isolated.

TONIGHT: A few thunderstorms will stick around heading into the overnight hours, but we might catch a little bit of a break by the very early morning hours. Lows will be mild in the middle 60s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday will be the best day to see potential scattered to widespread severe weather. A good chunk of the ArkLaMiss is under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) while the Northeast ArkLaMiss is under an enhanced risk (level 3 or 5). Despite the different levels of risk across the ArkLaMiss, everyone could see potential for damaging winds, hail, and an isolated chance for tornadoes.

The cold front will arrive sometime around lunchtime and will continue to push from west to east across our viewing area. The last of the storms should wrap up around 8-9 pm Wednesday evening.

Thursday and Friday along with the weekend will be smooth sailing as sunshine will return with cooler temperatures. Highs will settle for the 60s while lows at night fall back into the 40s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

