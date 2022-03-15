WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/15/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! We will deal with continued moderate to heavy showers and storms throughout the rest of the morning. By the afternoon as the surface low meanders of the ArkLaMiss, we will see wrap around cloud cover and showers, but it will not be as heavy as what we did see starting late last night. A rumble of thunder may be possible but the threat for severe weather is over. Highs for today may struggle to warm up, but we are aiming for the middle to upper 60s with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: The last of the lingering rain should wrap up late Tuesday night to around midnight on Wednesday. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with lows cool in the lower 50s. Winds will stay out of the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: Cloud cover will slowly break down through the day on Wednesday as the surface low continues to track east. We should be able to see some sunshine return with highs staying warm in the lower end of the 70s.

Thursday will be very similar with partly cloudy skies with a high of 74.

By Friday, another weak front will arrive and kick up a few isolated showers. We are not expecting anything widespread and no severe weather is anticipated. The rain will wrap up quickly by Friday afternoon with highs dipping just a little back into the upper 60s. We will stay dry heading into Friday night and the weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

