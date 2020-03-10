Morning Forecast – Tuesday, March 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/10/20)

TODAY: Warmer temperatures will be on the way for this afternoon; most of us settling into the middle to upper 70s. While we are seeing a few scattered showers for our southeastern parishes this morning, a few may develop later this afternoon. A cold front just to the north of our viewing area is expected to stall out as southerly flow continues. This will create quite a bit of daytime heating, which may initiate a few showers and isolated thunderstorms later this afternoon.

TONIGHT: As we head into the evening, it should be rather quiet with a few clouds and a few stray showers across the ArkLaMiss. Lows will stay rather mild in the upper 50s and lower 60s with winds generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Wednesday, our highs could be the warmest out of the week in the upper 70s or even the lower 80s. As the stationary front lifts north as a warm front, it will create a bit of lift with the warm, moist air we have at the surface. This in turn will initiate some thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon for our Southern Arkansas counties. A few showers will be possible early Thursday for North Louisiana as our next weather system arrives.

For Wednesday, some of these thunderstorms do have a low end chance of becoming strong or even severe. Primary concern will be the possibility of strong winds. As for the rest of the work week, we are not seeing any indications for possible severe weather.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

