Morning Forecast – Tuesday, June 9th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/09/20)

TODAY: A few showers will linger just a bit longer in Southern Arkansas this morning as Cristobal continues to move north. Temperatures this afternoon will warm back into the lower 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. By later this evening, a cold front will sweep through, and a few showers and thunderstorms will develop with the aid of leftover tropical moisture.

TONIGHT: As the cold front sweeps through, showers and thunderstorms will continue into the early morning hours on Wednesday. This is expected to be a quick moving system and should be moving out of the ArkLaMiss by daybreak. A few heavy downpours and gusty winds could be possible, but the threat for any severe weather is looking fairly low.

LOOKING AHEAD: Once the cold front and remaining storms clear the ArkLaMiss by early Wednesday morning, conditions will quiet down and dry out. An area of high pressure to our west will take over our weather pattern and will assist in keeping the rest of our work week dry. Temperatures will range anywhere from the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

