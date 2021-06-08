Morning Forecast – Tuesday, June 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/08/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! We are anticipating another round of scattered showers and storms for the afternoon. Most of this activity will impact our South Arkansas counties and a few of our North Louisiana parishes. An isolated threat for some strong to severe weather is in place for the North ArkLaMiss where winds do look to be the primary concern. Flash Flood Watches have been extended across South Arkansas due to impending possible high rainfall totals later today. Some watches will expire this evening around 6-7 PM with a few expiring tomorrow morning at 7 AM (unless extended).

SPC DAY 1 OUTLOOK: TUESDAY – EARLY WEDNESDAY

FLASH FLOOD WATCHES: THROUGH TUESDAY 6-7 PM AND WEDNESDAY 7 AM

Temperatures for today will be very warm in the upper 80s with humid conditions and winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Heading into the overnight hours, conditions will slowly begin to dry out but a stray shower could linger a bit longer. Lows will be warm in the lower 70s as skies stay cloudy.

LOOKING AHEAD: Cloudy skies will stay for our Wednesday and most of the day will be rather dry, but an outflow boundary (similar to a cold front) will send a round of showers and storms across the Northeast ArkLaMiss late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Rain chances will continue to decrease heading throughout the rest of the work week and sunshine will return. High temperatures, however, will be on the increase ranging anywhere from the upper 80s to lower 90s. Conditions will also be quite humid, possibly making it feel hotter than it actually is (also known as the heat index), so be sure to keep heat safety in mind if you plan to be outdoors.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

