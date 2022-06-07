WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/07/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Our morning may start off with a few clouds while conditions will be warm and muggy in the 70s. Expect some sun to return by the afternoon with highs warming into the lower 90s. Winds will be steady out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will remain for tonight with lows near 73. Winds will be out of the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: Expect another very warm day for Wednesday with highs warming back into the lower and middle 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. A small disturbance in the upper levels may allow for a spotty shower or two for the mid to late afternoon but not everyone will see it.

A few more disturbances will develop in the northwest flow aloft, allowing for a weak cold front to develop and swing through our region, so we may see an increase in shower and thunderstorm chances for the second half of our work week. As of right now, severe weather is not a concern.

The upper level pattern will eventually weaken by the second half of the weekend. Conditions will be dry but temperatures will stay very warm in the lower 90s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

