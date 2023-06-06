WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Today will start off mostly cloudy again like yesterday with a stray pop up shower possible. Rain chances will start to increase this afternoon into this evening. Most of the storm activity is expected to remain isolated and spotty. Daytime highs will be back again to the lower 90’s and it will still a bit sticky outside with dewpoints in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

A few more showers and t-storms will be possible tomorrow, and rain chances stick around this weekend. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90’s looking long term with some relief as rain chances lower into next week.