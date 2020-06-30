Morning Forecast – Tuesday, June 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/30/20)

TODAY: We will not be seeing much of a change to our weather pattern today. Conditions will remain warm and muggy in the lower 90s under mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. With enough daytime heating, we could once again see a few stray showers develop by the late afternoon as southwesterly winds continue to pump in warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico.

TONIGHT: Lows will settle into the middles 70s overnight as cloud cover builds back in. Winds will slightly back off out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: So far, Wednesday, could be our driest day with no rain chances expected, but it will still be a warm and muggy one. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s. As of now, no heat advisories have been issued for our viewing area.

Rain chances will see a gradual return by Thursday, Friday, and the upcoming holiday weekend. We are continuing to watch this since many people may be making plans for the 4th of July.

