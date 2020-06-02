Morning Forecast – Tuesday, June 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/02/20)

TODAY: As we wake up this morning, a few areas may experience a few light showers and could see a bit more this afternoon. Highs for today will be staying warm in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of southeast.

TONIGHT: Showers will wrap up by later this evening, but clouds will continue to loom overhead. Low temperatures will settle back into the upper 60s and lower 70s with winds generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: A better chance to see more thunderstorm activity will arrive by Wednesday and Thursday. There will be a small, weak disturbance over our region that will create enough lift for storms to develop. Most of this is expected to be isolated in nature and non severe. Meanwhile, temperatures will continue to stay warm in the upper 80s.

Rain chances will slowly begin to taper off as we get closer to the weekend, but temperatures will continue to increase into the lower 90s while also staying rather humid. More chances for rain could return as early as next week.

Watching the tropics, we now have Tropical Depression 3. While rather stationary at this time, it is expected to become a tropical storm within the next couple of days (Cristobal). The reason to mention this is because it could have an influence on our weather pattern early next week. Keep in mind, however, that we are still about 6-8 days out from any potential impacts and anything can change. This is something we will continue to keep an eye on.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

