WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/28/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It’s shaping up to be another pretty nice day ahead. High temperatures are expected to remain near seasonal in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph with a small chance for a spotty shower or storm for our Southern Parishes late this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Look for lows tonight to fall back near 71 with a slow clearing of our skies. Winds will remain at 5-10 mph out of the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thanks to a broad area of low pressure in the Northwest Gulf of Mexico, we will begin to see moisture stream back into the ArkLaMiss, increasing humidity values. With daytime heating, this will set up for some scattered convection for showers and thunderstorms to develop not only for Wednesday but through most of the second half of our work week. No severe weather is expected.

Temperatures will continue to stay near normal in the lower 90s for highs with lows in the lower 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX