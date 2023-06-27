WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – A few pop up showers and t-storms will be possible during the morning hours today. We could also see some isolated storms later this afternoon. The ArkLaMiss will remain under a marginal risk for severe weather where damaging winds and hail will be possible with some of the pop up storms today. Hot and humid conditions will continue this afternoon and throughout the rest of the week with daytime highs climbing into the triple digits.

Daytime heating will become more hazardous by the late week with heat indices climbing above 110 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated if you have to be outside and take frequent breaks from work or exercise as heat stroke can set in very fast and easily with these hot conditions.