Morning Forecast – Tuesday, June 23rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/23/20)

TODAY: We will start off our Tuesday on a quiet yet muggy note, but conditions will slowly change by the late morning and early afternoon. A cold front will sweep through this afternoon, bringing more showers and thunderstorms across the ArkLaMiss. Some of these thunderstorms will have the potential to become strong to severe with our main concern being damaging winds along with some possible localized flooding and very small hail. The entire ArkLaMiss has been issued under a marginal risk (1/5) for this afternoon. At this time, there are no watches or warnings that have been issued for our viewing area. Due to the rainfall, high temperatures will be slightly cooler in the middle to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: A few leftover showers and thunderstorms will linger a bit longer as we head into the late evening and overnight hours. Low temperatures will be staying warm in the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: For early Wednesday morning, we do see a small period where storm activity looks to take a break before the next round fires up by the late morning. This is due to the cold front stalling out over the Southeastern ArkLaMiss, so it will provide enough lift for storm development throughout Wednesday.

So far for Thursday, the morning will start off quiet once again, but we do see more chances for rain to occur. Starting Thursday, however, rain chances will slowly begin to decrease and it will continue to do so as we get closer to the weekend. At the same time, temperatures look to warm back up to seasonal temperatures in the lower 90s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX