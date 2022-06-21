WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/21/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It’s going to be another very hot afternoon with highs in the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. This southeasterly flow will bring in a bit more moisture back into our region, increasing our humidity values. This will lead to a possible increase in our heat index values this afternoon, but we should be staying just under heat advisory criteria.

With enough daytime heating, we could see one or two chances for a spotty shower to develop. Coverage will not be widespread and really doesn’t constitute a 10% chance on the 7 day forecast, so we are keeping in it near 0%.

TONIGHT: Skies will clear up overnight tonight with lows warm in the middle 70s. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday will be no different with highs in the upper 90s to near the low triple digits for the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Again, with enough daytime heating a chance for a spotty shower may be possible.

Temperatures will get even hotter by the second half of the work week where will start to see a more consistent spread of low triple digits for our high temperatures. By the end of the weekend, we could see a very weak front sweep in and bring more rain chances and just a little bit of “cooldown”. It will not be anything significant, but we could see highs in the lower 90s by the start of next work week.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

