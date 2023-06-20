WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Showers and t-storms remain possible this morning south of I-20 where storms could become severe later this evening. Storms will become a bit more scattered this afternoon and evening with some that could become severe. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats especially south of I-20. The heat will be on again today as heat indices will reach into the triple digits prompting heat advisories across areas to the south.

Remember to stay hydrated this afternoon and take frequent breaks from work or exercise. Drier weather is expected for the rest of the week, but temperatures are expected to stay hot and warming to the mid and upper 90’s by this weekend and into next week.