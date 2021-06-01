Morning Forecast – Tuesday, June 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/01/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday and happy first day of meteorological summer! Meteorological summer occurs on the 1st day of the month where the season will change. Astronomical summer will start in about 3 weeks.

For today, we are expecting showers and storms to return for this afternoon as daytime heating kicks in. A few storms may be briefly strong or severe with the main concern being damaging winds. The entire ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 risk for today and early Wednesday. Highs will be warm in the lower to middle 80s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few showers will stay for the nighttime hours as lows settle into the upper 60s. We will eventually see most of the remaining showers fizzle out, although a few could linger across our South Arkansas Counties.

LOOKING AHEAD: Keep the rain gear handy not only for Wednesday but over the next several days. We do expect scattered showers and storms to continue through the work week and possibly into the weekend. The threat for severe weather looks to remain rather low, but some brief breezy winds and heavy rainfall could be possible. High temperatures will stay warm in the lower 80s with lows at night falling into the upper 60s.

Most of the ArkLaMiss will see on and off rainfall and not everyone will see rainfall everyday. Some forecast models are showing scattered totals anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rain with a few possibly see 2 inches. Forecast models do tend to change and they only show a projected amount, not a guaranteed amount.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX