Morning Forecast – Tuesday, June 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/16/20)

TODAY: A very weak front will brush through the ArkLaMiss this morning and could bring a very small chance for a spotty shower. High temperatures later this afternoon will return back to the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Very similar to yesterday, there may be enough daytime heating for a few more stray showers to develop. Coverage will be fairly limited.

TONIGHT: Quiet conditions will remain as we head into the overnight hours. Lows temperatures will stay seasonal in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: The weather looks to be just slightly drier for our Wednesday. However, temperatures will still be very summer-like in the lower 90s and clouds hanging in the sky. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

For the rest of the work week, not much will change in the forecast. Temperatures will remain fairly warm while the daytime heating could initiate a few late afternoon showers for a few areas across the ArkLaMiss. Right now, we are anticipating a bit of a strong cold front to move in by Sunday and Monday. This could bring some rain relief for us along with some thunderstorm activity.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

