Morning Forecast – Tuesday, June 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/15/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It is looking to be another hot and humid day ahead. Highs this afternoon will top into the middle to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Heat safety will be important for today (and for the rest of the work week). Make sure to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, wear light colored clothing, and look before you lock.

Heat Advisories have been issued for Winn, Grant, and La Salle Parishes until 7 PM this evening. These areas could see heat index values (or “feels like” temperatures) anywhere from 100-105 degrees.

TONIGHT: Overnight, skies will stay mostly clear and winds will be calm. Low temperatures will be mild in the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The hot weather is here to stay throughout the rest of our work week with highs in the middle to upper 90s with lows falling into the lower 70s. Skies will stay mostly sunny and conditions will be humid.

We are continuing to monitor a disturbance in the Southern Gulf of Mexico that has a medium to high chance of developing in the next several days. There is still a lot of uncertainty in what this disturbance will do and what it could bring to the Gulf Coast including our area, but some scattered rain chances look possible. We will continue to bring you the latest updates as we get more information.

