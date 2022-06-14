WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/14/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Expect it to be another hot day this afternoon as highs top into the upper 90s. We could see our heat index (or “feels like”) values in the triple digits, so again heat safety will be very important for outdoor plans or work you may have. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny with winds steady out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will remain fairly warm in the middle 70s overnight with clear skies and winds light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: No sign of any heat relief in the immediate future. Highs will continue to be very hot in the upper 90s during the afternoon while lows at night remain in the middle to upper 70s. Sunshine will remain plentiful while conditions will remain rain-free until most likely Friday.

A very weak front could arrive by Friday, creating the lift we need for some possible spotty to isolated showers and develop. This will continue into Saturday before conditions dry out again. This will not do too much bring cool us down, unfortunately. The most we could see is highs returning back to the lower and middle 90s by this weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

