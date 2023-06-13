WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – The severe threat continues for the ArkLaMiss today and also again tomorrow. Strong t-storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail will be possible late this morning and around lunch time. Remain weather alert and stay indoors while these storms pass through. A severe t-storm watch has been issued for the ArkLaTex region this morning as more t-storms are firing up ahead of an area of low pressure along a stationary boundary layer that is currently draped over our area.

The threat will continue tomorrow, but the great risk for severe weather will start to more east as the low pressure moves over us tomorrow. Rain chances will linger throughout the week as dewpoint values stay steady in the lower 70’s. This weekend looks to be hot and humid with daytime highs climbing to the upper 90’s.