Morning Forecast – Tuesday, July 7th

TODAY: As we wake up this Tuesday morning, a few of us will start off with a few light showers (mostly to our west) with more developing throughout the rest of the day. Thanks to the rainfall, temperatures will be once again below average in the upper 80s with winds out of the southwest. We do not anticipate any severe weather, but periods of heavy rainfall and some lightning are possible.

TONIGHT: Showers will continue overnight along the stationary front as our low temperatures settle into the lower 70s. Winds will be light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: More storms are expected to head our way for Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. Starting Thursday, this unsettled pattern will slowly begin to dissipate, leaving only a few isolated showers and storms behind before drier conditions begin to settle in. By Friday, high temperatures will increase once again and could top into the middle to upper 90s for this upcoming weekend.

