Morning Forecast – Tuesday, July 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/06/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Today we are looking at partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s. By the afternoon, we will see the chance for showers and storms to develop and this trend will continue through the evening. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Conditions will dry out, but skies will stay partly cloudy with lows falling near 72. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: The ArkLaMiss will be under the influence of an upper level trough starting on Wednesday, which will keep our weather conditions rainy. Expect more showers and storms to develop by the afternoon once daytime heating kicks in. No severe weather is expected. High temperatures will range anywhere from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Anticipate a similar set up for Thursday before catch a brief break from the rain by Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will stay near normal in the lower 90s while lows stay mild in the lower to middle 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

