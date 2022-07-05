WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/05/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Expect another round of very hot temperatures this afternoon with highs around 98 under partly cloudy skies. Heat index values (or “feels like” temperatures) will get back up into the triple digits, so heat advisories have been issued for the entire ArkLaMiss until 7 PM tonight. Winds will continue out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. With enough daytime heating, a few isolated showers may be possible mainly for our Eastern Counties and Parishes.

TONIGHT: Conditions will dry up while skies stay partly cloudy overnight. Look for lows in the upper 70s with winds staying out of the southeast anywhere from 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Wednesday, another chance for a few isolated showers and storms will be possible for the afternoon hours while highs may not be as hot in the upper 90s. We should stay outside of heat advisory criteria, but we will keep you updated. Lows Wednesday night will settle near 73.

The rest of our work week will be hot, humid and dry with highs in the middle to upper 90s under partly cloudy skies with lows settling into the middle and upper 70s. We could see the chance for more showers and storms to return by the weekend and start of the new work week.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX