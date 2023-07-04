WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Happy Independence Day!! Most of the showers and t-storms from overnight have fizzled out as it remains partly to mostly cloudy this morning. It will stay muggy through this afternoon with the return of more showers and t-storms. Some storms could be severe with strong wind gusts as the primary threat but widespread severe activity is not anticipated as most of it will remain spotty throughout northeast Louisiana. Rain chances will stick around and the frontal boundary stalls out over the ArkLaMiss creating an unsettled patter that could last into the weekend.

The good news is that temperatures will stay in the lower 90’s due to the rain activity and cloud cover. Sunshine and drier weather will return next week, but temperatures could be back to the upper 90’s with hazardous heat conditions returning.