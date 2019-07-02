Morning Forecast – Tuesday, July 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/2/19)

TODAY: It’s another hot and humid day ahead with highs reaching the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible by the late afternoon between 4-6 pm, and these are expected to be brief.

TONIGHT: We could see a stray shower overnight, but lows will remain mild in the low 70s with a few passing clouds. Expect another muggy morning ahead for Wednesday.

INTO THE WEEK: Wednesday will bring another round of scattered thunderstorms and temperatures in the 90s. Once the high pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico begins moving west, we’ll see less rain chances, but hotter temperatures. Your 4th of July forecast is looking hot with highs in the 90s and only a small chance for a stray shower. The rest of your holiday weekend will be hotter with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen!

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi