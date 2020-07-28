Morning Forecast – Tuesday, July 28th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/28/20)

TODAY: It will be another very similar set up that we had yesterday. High temperatures will stay warm in the lower 90s with more chances for showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. Winds will continue out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Once we lose daytime heating and head into the overnight hours, showers will slowly dissipate and lows will settle into the lower 70s with winds generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday looks to be no different. Our third round of showers will arrive starting in the late morning and could continue into the late afternoon/early evening. Showers for tomorrow will be driven by a lingering system to our north and northwest.

By Thursday, we could catch a brief break from the rain as high temperatures will remain just below average in the lower 90s. We are watching for a weak front to move in by Friday, and this will increase our rain chances once again as we head into the early half of the weekend.

