Morning Forecast – Tuesday, July 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/27/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! I hope you are ready for another hot afternoon with chances for showers and storms. Expect highs to top into the lower and middle 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Showers and storms will start off isolated for the morning but become a bit more scattered as we head into the afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but there could be some periods of heavy rain, lightning, and some rumbles of thunder.

Heat advisories have been issued once again for the entire ArkLaMiss. This advisory starts at 12 PM and continues until 7 PM, but very similar to what we’ve seen the last few days, it could get reissued.

TONIGHT: Later this evening, the last of the showers will wrap up before the overnight hours. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows very warm and muggy in the upper 70s. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will stay hot in the middle 90s for our Wednesday with more chances for scattered showers and storms. Most of this activity should stay along and south of I-20 (according to current forecast models). Again, no severe weather is expected.

By Thursday, we could still see a few isolated showers and storms, but high pressure at the surface will start to move in north of our area. This high pressure will start to assist in limiting rain chances for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. High temperatures will stay very hot in the upper 90s even as we head into the weekend.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

