WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/26/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! We’ve got another hot day ahead (no big surprise) as highs warm back into the upper 90s and lower triple digits. Heat advisories have been extended into the afternoon and will expire later this evening (unless extended again, which will be likely). Skies will be partly cloudy with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. A stray shower or two may be possible with the daytime heating and moisture, but it should be very, very limited. In fact, we kept the 10% off the board for today.

TONIGHT: Tonight will be very warm and muggy with lows around 77. Winds will be light from the south with mostly clear and partly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: The middle of the work week will continue to stay hot, mostly dry, and humid. Look for highs to stay in the upper 90s to low triple digits with partly cloudy skies and a limited chance for a stray shower or two.

A weak front/disturbance will arrive by Friday, increasing our chances for showers and storms as we head into the weekend. No severe weather is expected at this time. This may do our temperatures a bit of a favor, settling back down to near seasonal in the lower to middle 90s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX