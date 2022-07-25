WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/25/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! It will be a hot one to kick off the new work week. Look for highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s under partly cloudy skies this afternoon with heat index values 105 or greater. Heat advisories have been issued for the entire ArkLaMiss until later this evening, but they get extended. With enough daytime heating and moisture in place, a few showers may pop up during the afternoon. No severe weather is expected.

TONIGHT: The last of the rain will wrap up before tonight. Lows will settle into the upper 70s to near 80 with a few clouds and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will not see much rainfall through the remainder of the work week, but those hot temperatures are here to stay. Most of us will see highs in the upper 90s and low triple digits with partly cloudy skies.

Next chance for rain could come by Friday and the weekend. A possible disturbance and front will arrive, increasing our chances for showers and storms. No severe weather is expected yet, and the rain could do us a favor; cooling our temperatures back into the lower 90s by the weekend.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

