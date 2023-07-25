WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Today will be filled with more sunshine and dewpoints will start off okay during the early morning hours making for a mostly pleasant early start. Temperatures will be climbing throughout the day as they reach the upper 90’s with all the expected sunshine.

Conditions will stay quiet throughout the remainder of the week as we remain under a stable and very warm airmass. Temperatures will steady climb throughout the week and possibly reach the triple digits this weekend along with higher humidity. Rain chances slightly increase but stay minimum into early next week.